Insider Selling: Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) CAO Sells 6,033 Shares of Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 6,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $241,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,328,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Andrea Carolan Speers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 17th, Andrea Carolan Speers sold 125 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $4,130.00.

Shares of TRHC stock opened at $40.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.41. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a one year low of $30.12 and a one year high of $69.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $70.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRHC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 138.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 13.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 28.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter worth about $164,000.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TRHC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.82.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks.

