Insider Selling: TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Director Sells $2,572,074.36 in Stock

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Director Paul G. Giovacchini sold 63,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $2,572,074.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of TPIC stock opened at $45.34 on Thursday. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.19 and a 1 year high of $45.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.47 and its 200-day moving average is $30.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.93. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $474.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in TPI Composites during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its position in TPI Composites by 2.3% during the second quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 45,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in TPI Composites by 1.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 8.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TPIC. BidaskClub raised TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on TPI Composites from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TPI Composites from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on TPI Composites from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.73.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.