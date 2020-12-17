Insider Selling: Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Director Sells $311,500.00 in Stock

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Director Mark S. Peek sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $311,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,566,737.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $65.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $66.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.81.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $792.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.09 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 7,434 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 983,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,485,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 102,197 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 17,273 shares during the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on TRMB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.20.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

