Insider Selling: UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Director Sells $855,000.00 in Stock

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.00, for a total value of $855,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,544,554. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

UNH opened at $339.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $321.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $338.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $367.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Barclays raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $322.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Argus lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.78.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Plancorp LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,058 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 37,328 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alley Co LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

