Insider Selling: US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Director Sells $850,000.00 in Stock

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Director John Anthony Lederer sold 25,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,032,162. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:USFD opened at $33.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of -236.13 and a beta of 1.47. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $42.28.

Get US Foods alerts:

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 7.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on USFD shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of US Foods from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of US Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. US Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.91.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USFD. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of US Foods by 118.7% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the third quarter worth $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 251.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the second quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 34.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Story: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.