Insider Selling: World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Director Jorge L. Benitez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

INT opened at $31.52 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.36 and a 200-day moving average of $25.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.25. World Fuel Services Co. has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $44.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is 14.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in World Fuel Services during the first quarter valued at about $473,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in World Fuel Services by 17.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 22,549 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in World Fuel Services by 26.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 21,335 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in World Fuel Services by 3.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in World Fuel Services by 89.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 9,614 shares during the period. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded World Fuel Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.