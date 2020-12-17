Insolar Hits Market Cap of $591,708.44 (XNS)

Insolar (CURRENCY:XNS) traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 17th. Insolar has a total market cap of $591,708.44 and $202,302.00 worth of Insolar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insolar coin can now be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, Bitmax and and Hitbtc. During the last week, Insolar has traded down 33.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00010217 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 34.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00009435 BTC.

About Insolar

Insolar uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2018. Insolar’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Insolar is /r/insolar/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Insolar is insolar.io. Insolar’s official Twitter account is @insolario and its Facebook page is accessible here. Insolar’s official message board is medium.com/insolar.

Buying and Selling Insolar

Insolar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitmax, and Hitbtc and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insolar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insolar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insolar using one of the exchanges listed above.

