Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.92.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

NASDAQ:IART opened at $61.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.31 and a 200-day moving average of $49.51. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 91.49, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.20. Integra LifeSciences has a one year low of $34.21 and a one year high of $63.23.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $370.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.91 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.26%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 655 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 15.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 19.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,641 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 48.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,539 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.