Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Price Target Increased to $66.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) had its price target increased by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Integra LifeSciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Integra LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.31.

Shares of NASDAQ IART opened at $60.81 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 4.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.76, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.20. Integra LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $34.21 and a 1 year high of $63.23.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $370.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.91 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.10%. On average, research analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 100.9% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 655 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 15.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 19.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,641 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the second quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 48.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,539 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

