Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the chip maker’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 11.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Intel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.92.

INTC opened at $51.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.14 and a 200-day moving average of $52.20. The company has a market capitalization of $209.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74. Intel has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,837 shares of company stock valued at $371,360 in the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Intel by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,740,598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197,324 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,571,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,599,197,000 after buying an additional 8,155,998 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Intel by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,478,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $863,186,000 after buying an additional 7,774,135 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Intel by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,611,183,000 after buying an additional 2,854,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Intel by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,474,275 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $267,696,000 after buying an additional 1,748,800 shares during the last quarter. 60.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

