Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) CFO Sells $140,280.72 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total value of $140,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Paul Jonathan Brody also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 14th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,407 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $131,301.85.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 4,974 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $271,381.44.

On Monday, December 7th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 4,952 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $269,884.00.

On Thursday, December 3rd, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,481 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $135,363.36.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 5,059 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total value of $269,594.11.

On Friday, November 27th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 1,423 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $76,528.94.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 5,041 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $266,920.95.

On Friday, November 20th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,558 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $136,008.86.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,487 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total value of $133,924.95.

On Monday, November 16th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 5,082 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $272,293.56.

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $58.25 on Thursday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.70 and a twelve month high of $58.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.33 and its 200 day moving average is $49.18.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.62%.

IBKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 131,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 37.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 15.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,800,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.16% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

