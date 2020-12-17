Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Insider Sells $1,005,601.08 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,337 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total value of $1,005,601.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 14th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,349 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $946,387.95.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 35,702 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $1,948,258.14.

On Monday, December 7th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 35,363 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $1,927,637.13.

On Thursday, December 3rd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,720 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $966,803.20.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Thomas Aj Frank sold 36,272 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total value of $1,932,934.88.

On Friday, November 27th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 10,175 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total value of $547,313.25.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,843 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $938,720.23.

On Monday, November 23rd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,843 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total value of $948,177.02.

On Friday, November 20th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,337 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $974,978.29.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,792 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $958,277.12.

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $58.25 on Thursday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.70 and a 12 month high of $58.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.18. The firm has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.81.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Compass Point raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,027,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,530,000 after buying an additional 1,102,809 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,399,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,287,000 after purchasing an additional 241,637 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,686,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,531,000 after purchasing an additional 7,705 shares in the last quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,029,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,415,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,120,000 after purchasing an additional 41,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.16% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

