Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Hits New 52-Week High at $58.62

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $58.62 and last traded at $58.39, with a volume of 941 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.25.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.18.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.62%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 38,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.56, for a total value of $1,869,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $131,301.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 689,818 shares of company stock worth $36,120,479. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 83.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 657.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 18,834 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,782,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth $9,168,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 16.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares during the period. 15.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.