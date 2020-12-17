Intercede Group plc (IGP.L) (LON:IGP) Shares Gap Up to $73.50

Shares of Intercede Group plc (IGP.L) (LON:IGP) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $73.50, but opened at $77.50. Intercede Group plc (IGP.L) shares last traded at $77.00, with a volume of 9,750 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £38.90 million and a PE ratio of 32.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 77.35 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 77.11.

About Intercede Group plc (IGP.L) (LON:IGP)

Intercede Group plc, a cybersecurity company, engages in identity, credential management, and secure mobility business to enable digital trust in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers MyID, a credential management system for cyber secure digital identity that allows organizations to deploy digital identities to a range of secure devices; MyID Platform, a solution to add digital identities to a range of services and solutions, such as industrial Internet of Things, citizen identity, and consumer digital identity; and MyID Enterprise, a software solution for large organizations and governments to deploy and manage digital identities to a range of secure devices.

