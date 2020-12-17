Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Hits New 1-Year High at $110.82

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $110.82 and last traded at $110.78, with a volume of 105984 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.71.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ICE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.31.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $62.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.66.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total value of $201,845.70. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 39,512 shares in the company, valued at $3,852,815.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total transaction of $245,192.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,197 shares of company stock worth $13,930,367. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 81.4% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 71.4% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 727.3% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile (NYSE:ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

