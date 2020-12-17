Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) (TSE:IFP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $24.07

Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) (TSE:IFP) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$24.07 and last traded at C$23.89, with a volume of 95491 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$23.26.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IFP. CIBC boosted their price target on Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Raymond James raised Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$26.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.54.

About Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) (TSE:IFP)

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Hong Knog, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers wooden products for appearance timbers, decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

