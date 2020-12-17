Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intevac, Inc. is a leading supplier of static sputtering systems and related manufacturing equipment used to manufacture thin-film disks for computer hard disk drives. Sputtering is a complex vacuum deposition process used to deposit multiple thin-film layers on a disk. The company’s primary objective is to be the industry leader in supplying disk sputtering equipment by providing disk sputtering systems which have both the highest overall performance and the lowest cost of ownership in the industry. “

IVAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised Intevac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Intevac from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Intevac in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.56.

Shares of NASDAQ IVAC opened at $6.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $165.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.74. Intevac has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $7.68.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 million. Intevac had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 4.91%. As a group, analysts predict that Intevac will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Timothy Justyn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,424.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IVAC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intevac by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,623,207 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,944,000 after acquiring an additional 60,369 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Intevac by 375.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 58,038 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intevac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intevac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intevac by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,692 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 46,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Intevac Company Profile

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs and develops thin-film processing systems that are applied in hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

