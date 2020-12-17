Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Amarin (AMRN)

Amarin (NASDAQ: AMRN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/15/2020 – Amarin was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/7/2020 – Amarin had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $12.00 to $7.00.

12/7/2020 – Amarin had its price target lowered by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $12.00 to $7.00.

12/1/2020 – Amarin was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/29/2020 – Amarin was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.95. 79,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,713,201. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -98.98 and a beta of 2.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.67. Amarin Co. plc has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $22.21.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Amarin had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $155.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Amarin’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David M. Stack purchased 25,000 shares of Amarin stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.86 per share, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Thero sold 153,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $635,359.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,691,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,114,424.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Amarin in the second quarter valued at approximately $570,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Amarin by 10.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 772,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after acquiring an additional 74,580 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Amarin during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Amarin by 24.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 165,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 32,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Amarin by 10.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.40% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

