Investors Buy High Volume of American Outdoor Brands Put Options (NASDAQ:AOUT)

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 2,683 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,430% compared to the average daily volume of 76 put options.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on American Outdoor Brands from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. CLSA began coverage on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. CL King assumed coverage on American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Outdoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.70.

AOUT stock opened at $17.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.44. American Outdoor Brands has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $30.01.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.52. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer acquired 10,000 shares of American Outdoor Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $132,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 36,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,734.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

