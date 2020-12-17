Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO)

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 1,600 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,484% compared to the average daily volume of 101 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 25.9% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,821,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,694,000 after acquiring an additional 375,000 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 157.8% during the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,411,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,069,000 after acquiring an additional 863,871 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 17.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,276,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 190,522 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 49.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 288,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 94,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 14.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 234,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 29,100 shares in the last quarter. 60.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James set a $20.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Biosciences and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

CBIO stock opened at $6.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.66. The stock has a market cap of $152.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.05. Catalyst Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $8.94.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Catalyst Biosciences will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various treatments for hemophilia and other rare bleeding disorders using its potent subcutaneous (SQ) coagulation factors that promote blood clotting. Its engineered coagulation factors are designed to overcome the limitations of current intravenous (IV) treatment options, facilitate prophylaxis, and ultimately deliver substantially better outcomes for patients using SQ dosing.

