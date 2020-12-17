IoTeX Price Hits $0.0067 (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. IoTeX has a market cap of $38.66 million and approximately $10.41 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, IoTeX has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One IoTeX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Bgogo, Coineal and Kucoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get IoTeX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00060664 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.05 or 0.00377607 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003802 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00017786 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004339 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00023470 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IoTeX (IOTX) is a token. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,644,304,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,734,304,441 tokens. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io.

Buying and Selling IoTeX

IoTeX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bgogo, IDEX, Binance, Coineal, Kucoin and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IoTeX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoTeX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.