Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) had its target price upped by analysts at Barclays from $43.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IOVA. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down from $53.00) on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. HC Wainwright lowered Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.27.

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $46.02 on Thursday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $18.70 and a 52-week high of $52.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.97 and a beta of 0.90.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOVA. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidates include lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and LN-145 for the treatment of metastatic cervical cancer.

