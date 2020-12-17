IP Group Plc (IPO.L) (LON:IPO) Sets New 52-Week High at $96.30

IP Group Plc (IPO.L) (LON:IPO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 96.30 ($1.26) and last traded at GBX 95.90 ($1.25), with a volume of 253113 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95.60 ($1.25).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 86.19 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 75.11. The company has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -59.75. The company has a current ratio of 9.61, a quick ratio of 9.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37.

IP Group Plc (IPO.L) Company Profile (LON:IPO)

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.

