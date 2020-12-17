IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Director Anthony Vuoto Sells 1,968 Shares of Stock

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Director Anthony Vuoto sold 1,968 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $48,550.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,526 shares in the company, valued at $457,036.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of IRMD opened at $24.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $298.65 million, a PE ratio of 76.06 and a beta of 1.20. IRadimed Co. has a 52-week low of $14.41 and a 52-week high of $28.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.78.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. IRadimed had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 11.67%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IRadimed Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IRMD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised IRadimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised IRadimed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised IRadimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IRadimed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IRadimed by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 549,164 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,741,000 after purchasing an additional 133,268 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of IRadimed by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 333,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after purchasing an additional 25,070 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IRadimed by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 243,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after purchasing an additional 32,175 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of IRadimed by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 88,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 14,035 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of IRadimed by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 13,976 shares during the period. 35.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IRadimed

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

