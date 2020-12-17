iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Shares Up 15.7%

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) shares rose 15.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $219.16 and last traded at $217.52. Approximately 1,127,936 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 188% from the average daily volume of 391,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $188.01.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist cut their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $265.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine lowered iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet raised iRhythm Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $275.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.77.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of -124.74 and a beta of 1.71.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.39. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.89% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $71.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. King sold 31,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.22, for a total transaction of $8,082,562.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,362,049.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total value of $1,143,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,579 shares in the company, valued at $4,704,976.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,169 shares of company stock valued at $15,619,487. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 50.5% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 6.5% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

About iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.