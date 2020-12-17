Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Sets New 52-Week High at $35.33

Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.33 and last traded at $35.30, with a volume of 10858 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.06.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IRDM. BWS Financial upped their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.17 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 27.09%. The company had revenue of $151.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,218.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 65,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $2,273,141.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 807,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,196,268.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 491,849 shares of company stock valued at $16,281,727. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 4.7% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 2.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 3.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 177,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

