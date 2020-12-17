iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Sets New 1-Year High at $66.77

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $66.77 and last traded at $66.69, with a volume of 51914 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.01.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.69.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCZ)

