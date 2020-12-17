iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Position Cut by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,351,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,476 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,284,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,173,000 after acquiring an additional 396,845 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,884,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,666,000 after acquiring an additional 278,570 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,431,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,854,000 after acquiring an additional 13,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,399,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,935,000 after acquiring an additional 126,477 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $208.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.37. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $120.20 and a 52 week high of $209.79.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

