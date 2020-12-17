iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Hits New 12-Month High at $221.63

iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $221.63 and last traded at $221.63, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $220.34.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.55.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 389.7% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

