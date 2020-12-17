iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Hits New 52-Week High at $127.35

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $127.35 and last traded at $127.32, with a volume of 4964 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.05.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.83 and a 200-day moving average of $125.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,026,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 16,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 41.7% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 32,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 9,656 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $374,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:TIP)

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

