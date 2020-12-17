Itasca Capital Ltd. (ICL.V) (CVE:ICL) Hits New 1-Year High at $1.50

Itasca Capital Ltd. (ICL.V) (CVE:ICL) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.50 and last traded at C$1.50, with a volume of 23500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.40.

The company has a market capitalization of C$34.76 million and a PE ratio of -33.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.60.

About Itasca Capital Ltd. (ICL.V) (CVE:ICL)

Itasca Capital Ltd. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the mineral exploration business. The company was formerly known as Kobex Capital Corp. and changed its name to Itasca Capital Ltd. in June 2016. Itasca Capital Ltd. is based in Vancouver, Canada.

