ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.40

ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.40 and last traded at $5.33, with a volume of 19033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.69.

ITMPF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of ITM Power to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.29 and a 200 day moving average of $3.82.

About ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF)

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

