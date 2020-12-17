IXICO plc (IXI.L) (LON:IXI) Shares Gap Down to $98.00

IXICO plc (IXI.L) (LON:IXI)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $98.00, but opened at $94.00. IXICO plc (IXI.L) shares last traded at $96.03, with a volume of 23,957 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IXICO plc (IXI.L) in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 107.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 84.50. The firm has a market cap of £45.22 million and a P/E ratio of 49.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

About IXICO plc (IXI.L) (LON:IXI)

IXICO plc provides data analytics services to the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It provides collection, analysis, management, and reporting services on data generated in the course of a clinical study. The company's technologies include Assessa, a secure online digital platform that provides clinical decision support for patient selection and post-marketing surveillance; and TrialTracker, a platform that delivers imaging services designed to manage the complex imaging workflow from image upload, QC, and reading/analysis to reporting and data transfer.

