Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.60-4.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.5-27.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.58 billion.Jabil also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.60 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on JBL. TheStreet upgraded Jabil from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Jabil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jabil from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Jabil from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Jabil from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.44.

JBL opened at $41.06 on Thursday. Jabil has a twelve month low of $17.63 and a twelve month high of $44.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.66 and a 200-day moving average of $34.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 120.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.32. Jabil had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

In other Jabil news, SVP Daryn G. Smith sold 10,156 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $406,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,838,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 8,428 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $337,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,468 shares in the company, valued at $9,778,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,461,690 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

