Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Issues Q2 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) issued an update on its second quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.83-1.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.2-6.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.24 billion.Jabil also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 4.60-4.60 EPS.

Jabil stock opened at $41.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.57. Jabil has a 1 year low of $17.63 and a 1 year high of $44.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.32. Jabil had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Jabil will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Jabil from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Jabil from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Jabil from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.44.

In other news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $120,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,578,076.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 2,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $76,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,991,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,584 shares of company stock worth $1,461,690. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.