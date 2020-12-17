Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.83-1.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.2-6.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.31 billion.Jabil also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 4.60-4.60 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Jabil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jabil from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jabil from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Jabil from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.44.

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $41.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.57. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.77, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.01. Jabil has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $44.20.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. Jabil had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Jabil will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

In other news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $120,330.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,076.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 2,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $76,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 315,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,991,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,584 shares of company stock worth $1,461,690. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

