Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.83-1.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.2-6.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.31 billion.Jabil also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 4.60-4.60 EPS.

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $41.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.77, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.66 and its 200 day moving average is $34.57. Jabil has a 1 year low of $17.63 and a 1 year high of $44.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. Jabil had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Jabil will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.43%.

JBL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Jabil from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Jabil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jabil from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jabil from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Jabil from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jabil currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.44.

In other Jabil news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $76,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 315,573 shares in the company, valued at $11,991,774. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 8,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $337,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,778,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,584 shares of company stock worth $1,461,690 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

