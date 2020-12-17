Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.56 EPS

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.56, Briefing.com reports. Jabil had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Jabil’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

JBL opened at $44.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 120.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. Jabil has a twelve month low of $17.63 and a twelve month high of $44.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.43%.

JBL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Jabil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.44.

In other Jabil news, SVP Daryn G. Smith sold 10,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $406,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,974 shares in the company, valued at $2,838,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $76,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 315,573 shares in the company, valued at $11,991,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,584 shares of company stock worth $1,461,690. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

