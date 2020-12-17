Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.60-4.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.5-27.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.58 billion.Jabil also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.60 EPS.

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $41.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.77, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.66 and a 200-day moving average of $34.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Jabil has a fifty-two week low of $17.63 and a fifty-two week high of $44.20.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. Jabil had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jabil will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

Several brokerages have commented on JBL. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jabil from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Jabil from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Jabil from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.44.

In related news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 8,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $337,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,468 shares in the company, valued at $9,778,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $120,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,578,076.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,584 shares of company stock worth $1,461,690. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

