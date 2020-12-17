James J. Filler Acquires 200 Shares of Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Stock

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.40 per share, with a total value of $15,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 854,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,436,387.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of CNBKA stock opened at $79.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.90. The stock has a market cap of $440.93 million, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.94. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.40 and a 12 month high of $93.49.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 27,819 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 278.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 9,560 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Century Bancorp by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 7,978 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP increased its stake in Century Bancorp by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 29,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNBKA. TheStreet upgraded Century Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Century Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Century Bancorp Company Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

