Japan Gold Corp. (JG.V) (CVE:JG) Shares Gap Down to $0.33

Japan Gold Corp. (JG.V) (CVE:JG)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.33, but opened at $0.31. Japan Gold Corp. (JG.V) shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 5,000 shares trading hands.

Separately, Beacon Securities restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Japan Gold Corp. (JG.V) in a research note on Friday, October 2nd.

Get Japan Gold Corp. (JG.V) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 6.53. The company has a market cap of C$56.28 million and a P/E ratio of -12.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.32.

Japan Gold Corp. (JG.V) Company Profile (CVE:JG)

Japan Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the gold exploration activities in Japan. As of May 28, 2020, it had interests in a portfolio of 30 gold projects located on Hokkaido, Honshu, and Kyushu islands of Japan. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Gold Corp. (JG.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Gold Corp. (JG.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.