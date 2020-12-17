Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Japan Tobacco Inc. manufactures, markets and sells cigarettes and other tobacco products. It also engaged in pharmaceutical and food businesses. Japan Tobacco Inc. is based in MINATO-KU TKY. “

OTCMKTS JAPAY opened at $10.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.42. Japan Tobacco has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $11.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Japan Tobacco had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 13.61%. Research analysts expect that Japan Tobacco will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Japan Tobacco Company Profile

Japan Tobacco Inc, a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, prescription drugs, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, cigars, pipe tobacco, smokeless tobacco, waterpipe tobacco, kretek, and fine cut products under the Winston, Camel, MEVIUS, Seven Stars, Natural American Spirit, and LD brands.

