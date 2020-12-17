JD Coin (JDC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $91,070.00

JD Coin (CURRENCY:JDC) traded up 47.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. In the last seven days, JD Coin has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One JD Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00001039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. JD Coin has a market cap of $12.69 million and $91,070.00 worth of JD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004352 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00024542 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00134580 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.54 or 0.00803077 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00161504 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00383415 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00079925 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00125136 BTC.

About JD Coin

JD Coin’s genesis date was July 26th, 2017. JD Coin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,151,795 coins. The official website for JD Coin is www.jdcoin.us. JD Coin’s official Twitter account is @JDS75738669 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

JD Coin Coin Trading

JD Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JD Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

