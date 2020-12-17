Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) a €22.00 Price Target

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) has been given a €22.00 ($25.88) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Nord/LB set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. UBS Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €18.40 ($21.65).

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a twelve month high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Read More: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.