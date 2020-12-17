Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Olympus Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:OCPNY)

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Olympus in a research report issued on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.14. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Olympus’ FY2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

OTCMKTS:OCPNY opened at $20.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.67. The firm has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.11 and a beta of 0.69. Olympus has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $22.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Endoscopic Solutions Business, Therapeutic Solutions Business, Scientific Solutions Business, Imaging Business, and Others. The Endoscopic Solutions Business segment offers gastrointestinal and surgical endoscopes, video and other endoscopes system, and repair services.

