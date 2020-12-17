John Menzies plc (MNZS.L) (LON:MNZS) Shares Gap Down to $244.00

John Menzies plc (MNZS.L) (LON:MNZS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $244.00, but opened at $232.00. John Menzies plc (MNZS.L) shares last traded at $246.00, with a volume of 88,229 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of John Menzies plc (MNZS.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on John Menzies plc (MNZS.L) from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of John Menzies plc (MNZS.L) in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of John Menzies plc (MNZS.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.81, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 171.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 133.84. The company has a market capitalization of £209.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75.

In other John Menzies plc (MNZS.L) news, insider Alvaro Gomez-Reino acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 162 ($2.12) per share, with a total value of £81,000 ($105,827.02). Also, insider Christian Kappelhoff-Wulff acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 124 ($1.62) per share, for a total transaction of £124,000 ($162,006.79).

About John Menzies plc (MNZS.L) (LON:MNZS)

John Menzies plc provides aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company offers ground and cargo handling; into-plane fueling services and fuel farm management to airlines, airports, oil companies, and other partners; executive services, which includes lounge provision and meet-and-greet services for executive and VIP air travel; and offline services for airline customers, as well as cargo forwarding services.

