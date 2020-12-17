Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Johnson Controls International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.28.

NYSE:JCI opened at $45.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.02. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $47.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

In other news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 6,053 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $275,229.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,230,892.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $179,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,484.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,108,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,852,000 after buying an additional 41,669 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 169,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 174,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after buying an additional 19,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 51,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

