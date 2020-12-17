Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Stock Rating Lowered by Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Smith Barney Citigroup currently has $51.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.28.

NYSE JCI opened at $45.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a PE ratio of 53.85, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.02. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $47.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.79 and its 200 day moving average is $40.24.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 4,200 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $179,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,484.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 6,053 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $275,229.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,230,892.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 625.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

