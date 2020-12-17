Jonathan B. Degaynor Sells 10,000 Shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Stock

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor sold 10,000 shares of Stoneridge stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $303,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,745,599.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:SRI traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.60. The company had a trading volume of 424 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,171. The company has a market capitalization of $799.35 million, a PE ratio of -102.62 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.18. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.87 and a 52 week high of $31.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $175.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.66 million. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Stoneridge by 58.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,863 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 453.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the 2nd quarter valued at $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SRI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

