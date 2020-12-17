JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Anglo American plc (AAL.L) (LON:AAL) Price Target to GBX 2,850

Anglo American plc (AAL.L) (LON:AAL) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,650 ($34.62) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AAL. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Anglo American plc (AAL.L) from GBX 2,800 ($36.58) to GBX 2,920 ($38.15) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Anglo American plc (AAL.L) from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,500 ($32.66) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,026 ($26.47).

Shares of AAL opened at GBX 2,447 ($31.97) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,175.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,956.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of £33.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.49. Anglo American plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,018.20 ($13.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,564.50 ($33.51).

In other news, insider Marcelo Bastos bought 500 shares of Anglo American plc (AAL.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,859 ($24.29) per share, for a total transaction of £9,295 ($12,143.98). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 514 shares of company stock worth $959,918.

Anglo American plc (AAL.L) Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

